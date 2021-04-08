Georgia Elections Official Sterling: Media That ‘Criticized and Examined’ Every Trump Claim, Accepts Claims by Biden, Abrams ‘At Face Value’

During an interview with the “Fox News Rundown” podcast released on Thursday, Gabriel Sterling, the Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office criticized many in the mainstream media, “who criticized and examined every claim of President Trump, takes similar claims from this president and Stacey Abrams and accepts it at face value.”

Sterling said, “[N]obody’s actually read the 98-page bill. They’re looking at the press releases from either side and accepting what they’re saying like it’s being spooned to a baby. They all just accept what they’re saying without any critical thought. What I find interesting is a lot of the mainstream media, who criticized and examined every claim of President Trump, takes similar claims from this president and Stacey Abrams and accepts it at face value. And that’s not fair and it’s wrong and it’s a disservice to the American people and the people of Georgia.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett