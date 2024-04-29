Doja Cat Bans Kids from Her Concerts: ‘Leave Your Mistake At Home’

Rapper-singer Doja Cat told fans not to bring their children to her concerts, saying, “leave your mistake at home.”

“[I don’t know] what the fuck you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker,” Doja Cat wrote in a Friday X/Twitter post.

idk what the fuck you think this is but i don't make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 26, 2024

“I’m rapping about cum why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” the “Paint The Town Red” singer added in a follow-up post.

In another follow-up post, Doja Cat referred to people’s children as a “mistake.”

“Rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut,” she said, adding, “leave your mistake at home.”

rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home* — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 26, 2024

A slew of fans took to the comment section to say that while they agree a Doja Cat concert is not appropriate for younger audiences, they do not appreciate the “Boss Bitch” singer calling their children a “mistake.”

“Saying leave kids at home is fine like wholly agree for a doja cat gig but reducing children to ‘mistakes’ omg can you take a day off,” one X/Twitter user reacted.

“I agree that certain songs are not for kids. But to leave ya ‘mistake’ at home, that’s nasty,” another commented.

“The last part was so unnecessary,” a third said of Doja Cat’s “mistake” comment.

“you could’ve left that last part out,” another X/Twitter user echoed.

“DOJA C0KE calling people’s kids a mistake only cause she realized she was the biggest HER parents ever made,” another proclaimed.

“Is there any artist that hates their fans as much as Doja?” another asked.

Another simply stated, “calling other people’s kids ‘mistakes’ is crazy.”

“I’d never see you live but my kid, or ANY kid for that matter, is a not mistake you dumb b*tch,” another declared. “Just another reason to not listen to you right there.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.