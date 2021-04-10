Brooks: Infrastructure Plan ‘Will Not Be Paid For’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks predicted that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package won’t be paid for since Democrats will keep all the spending in the bill, but will compromise on the tax increases in the plan.

Brooks stated, “I think the Democrats will get what they want on spending, and then they’ll compromise on tax increases. And so, the plan will not be paid for. That would fit the norm.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett