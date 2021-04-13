Boehner: Trump ‘Abused the Loyalty and Trust’ of His Voters — ‘No Evidence’ Election Was Stolen

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump “abused the loyalty and trust that his voters placed in him” by saying the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Discussing Boehner’s new book, anchor Jake Tapper said, “In one sentences you say that Donald Trump pushed a quote, ‘bullshit lie that the election was stolen,’ and then you noted he incited the insurrection on January 6 for nothing more than, quote, ‘selfish reasons.'”

Boehner said, “Well, I’m still waiting for evidence to show up. The president was out there every day talking about the election being stolen and filing lawsuits. I’m waiting for the evidence, and sadly no evidence ever showed up. I think the president abused the loyalty and trust that his voters placed in him by not being honest with the American people about the outcome.”

