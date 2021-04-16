GOP Sen. Marshall: Far-Left Trying to Gain Leverage over SCOTUS with Court-Packing Threat

Friday, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discussed efforts from congressional Democrats to add more justices to the Supreme Court and how that reflected the power grabs underway from his counterparts on the other side of the aisle.

The freshman Kansas U.S. Senator told FBN host Matia Bartiromo it was creating dissension within Democrat ranks.

“Look, this is an attempt to a power grab by the extreme left,” Marshall said. “This is an example of President Biden kowtowing to his extreme left as well. The president himself once upon a time said this is a bonehead idea. And Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself said nine is just fine. But what the far left is trying to do now is weaponize the Supreme Court. They’re trying to use this legislation to hold it over the head of the Supreme Court and tell them, look, if you don’t do what we want you to do, if you don’t make rulings the way we want it, then we’re going to dilute your power.”

“So I think that’s what this is all about,” he added. “A big fight going on there in their own party. It’s kind of fun to sit back and just watch them throw popcorn at each other.”

