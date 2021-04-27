Fauci: Infections Are Too High to Let Kids Go out Unmasked – ‘We Have Children Wearing Masks’ Outside Until They’re Vaccinated

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that the level of infection is high enough that both he and the CDC “would feel very uncomfortable” saying children can go out unmasked and “You want to keep getting those numbers down. That’s why we have children wearing masks when they’re outside until they can get vaccinated.”

Fauci said, “I think it’s the same context that we just discussed about the level in the community. Right now, there’s a level high enough that the CDC would feel very uncomfortable, as do I, about saying, no problem, let the kids go out without masks. Because we can say, and it’s been said and it’s true, that children, when you talk about it statistically, have a much lower chance of getting infected to the point where they would get seriously ill. That’s true. But they could still be part of the dynamics of the spread. So, you don’t want children to get infected. A. Because you don’t want them to get sick, even though it’s a low chance that they will. But you don’t want them to be a part of the spread and the dynamics of the outbreak. You want to keep getting those numbers down. That’s why we have children wearing masks when they’re outside until they can get vaccinated.”

