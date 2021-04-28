CNN’s Dale: ‘Where Biden Was False a Couple of Times Was When He Ad-Libbed’

During CNN’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s speech before Congress on Wednesday, CNN reporter Daniel Dale said that Biden’s speech was generally quite factual, “where Biden was false a couple of times was when he ad-libbed.” And that “this is a bit of a problem with President Biden. he’s given a solidly-researched text, then he decides to start Joe Biden talking and he sometimes gets himself in some fact-check trouble.”

Dale said, “Wolf, I’m still going through the transcript, but my early assessment is that this was, in general, quite a factual speech, but it was not perfect. Now, the prepared text that Biden mostly recited was quite good. There were some claims that certainly can be disputed, had some debatable nuance to it, but there certainly was not a ton in that prepared text that was flat-out false. Now, where Biden was false a couple of times was when he ad-libbed. And Wolf, this is a bit of a problem with President Biden. He’s given a solidly-researched text, then he decides to start Joe Biden talking and he sometimes gets himself in some fact-check trouble.”

