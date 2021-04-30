DeSantis: Claiming Systemic Racism in America a ‘Bunch of Horse Manure’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the idea of "systemic racism" is a bunch of "horse manure": “It’s a very harmful ideology, and I would say really a race-based version of a Marxist-type ideology.” pic.twitter.com/UgHL6Mdzv6

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that there is no systemic racism in America, dismissing it as “a bunch of horse manure.”

DeSantis also said that Florida is banning the “Marxist ideology” of critical race theory in public schools.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “This proposition that we are a systemically racist country, your reaction?”

DeSantis said, “Well, it’s a bunch of horse manure. Give me a break. This country has had more opportunity for more people than any country in the history of the world. And doesn’t matter where you trace your ancestry from. We’ve had people being able to succeed and all. And here’s the problem with things like critical race theory that they are peddling. They are basically saying all our institutions are bankrupt and they’re illegitimate. Okay, so how do you have a society if everything in your society is illegitimate?”

He added, “It’s a very harmful ideology, and I would say really a race-based version of a Marxist-type ideology. So we banned it here in our schools in here Florida. We are not going to put any tax dollars into critical race theory. we want to treat people as individuals, not as members of groups.”

