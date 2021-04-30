Noem: Biden Administration’s Denial of Mt. Rushmore Fireworks Permit ‘Partisan and Political’

Friday on FNC’s “Your World,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) criticized the Biden administration for denying a fireworks permit based on the threat of COVID-19 as determined by the National Park Service.

Noem, who had filed suit against the federal government, called the decision “partisan and political.”

“Well, from them, they told me they would circle back,” she said. “But they have denied giving us our permits that we need to host this event. And, for me, I’m incredibly disappointed because it wasn’t based on anything significant. We had met all the environmental checklists. We had the go/no-go checklist prepared and agreed to. We had consulted with our tribes. It appears to be a very partisan and political denial of our right to host this fireworks event.”

