W.H. COVID Adviser Slavitt: Vaccinated People Are ‘Not Spreading COVID’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” White House Senior Adviser for COVID Response Andy Slavitt stated that people who are vaccinated are “not dying from COVID and they’re not spreading COVID.”

Slavitt said, “I think that the one thing we know for sure is that if you get vaccinated, life is safer for you. There’s one thing that everybody who’s died of COVID has in common — virtually — one thing that virtually everybody has in common, and that’s that they’re not vaccinated. People who are vaccinated, one of the things that they have in common is they’re not dying from COVID and they’re not spreading COVID.”

