Noem: The Media ‘Lied’ About Sturgis Rally Being a ‘Super Spreader’ Event — ‘All Political’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) touted new research showing only 463 people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August 2020. Reports initially claimed there were 266,796 cases, and Noem received backlash for not doing more to stop the spread of the virus.

Noem said the media “lied” when they called the rally a “super spreader” event. She added it was a politicized effort to attack a state for being open.

“What do you want people to know about the Sturgis Rally in August?” host Brian Kilmeade asked the governor.

“Well, that the media lied about the event for a year — they labeled it as a super spreader. That was not true. We continuously pushed back, and I’m glad that some of those facts are coming to light today.

“Was that all political?” Kilmeade followed up.

“Absolutely. All political,” Noem replied. “We did testing in that community for weeks afterward. We reached out to every state that we had visitors from and did our own data collection, and tried to hold some accountability out there. But Brian, you know that once these liberal media outlets, these Democrats want to attack policies of a state like us that’s free that they will just continue to perpetuate that narrative. So, I am thankful that they are continuing to get more and more of the real facts of what happened at the Sturgis motorcycle rally before people come again this year. we’re looking forward to an even bigger crowd.”

