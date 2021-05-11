Dem Sen. Smith: I Want to Know How COVID Originated, But It’s ‘Completely Unacceptable’ to Impugn Fauci’s Credibility

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) said that she wants to understand how the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan happened, “But to somehow impugn the credibility of Dr. Fauci for whatever reason is just completely unacceptable.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “What more do you want to know about what happened in Wuhan?”

Smith responded, “I, of course, want to understand how this happened and what — and there is an investigation that’s going on right now. So, I think that that’s very, very important. I think that we need to understand, from a scientific basis also, what happened. But to somehow impugn the credibility of Dr. Fauci for whatever reason is just completely unacceptable.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett