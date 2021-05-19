Dem Rep. Slotkin: ‘It’s Getting Harder’ to Say That Israel Engaging in ‘Proportional Response’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said that “it’s getting harder” to look at events in the Middle East and say that what Israel is doing is a “proportional response.”

Slotkin said, “I think democracies have a responsibility, a special responsibility for proportional response. And it’s getting harder to look at the situation in the Middle East and say that it’s truly a proportional response, what the Israelis are doing. So, I think you’re starting to see that debate come forward into the media, and unfortunately, I think that’s appropriate right now.”

