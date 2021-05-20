CNN’s Cuomo on TX School Mask Mandate Ban: ‘People Are Still Fighting the Science’

During a discussion of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) banning mask mandates in the state’s public schools on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo lamented that “people are still fighting the science” in some states.

After Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha argued against Texas’ ban on the mask mandates, Cuomo asked, “How much progress are we making if people are still fighting the science at the state level?”

