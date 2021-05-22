McCaul: Some in Congress Engaging in ‘Anti-Israel, Antisemitic’ Words and Deeds

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said some members of Congress have engaged in “anti-Israel, antisemitic behavior and language.”

McCaul said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:20] “Well, we’ve seen this going on for a while, but just recently, Sandra, with Hamas claiming victory, and really, it’s propaganda coming out of this terrorist organization trying to influence the Palestinians. And remember, they were poised to take over the Palestinian elections. This is part of their political manipulation of the Palestinians. Unfortunately, they’re winning. I think you see so much social media out there that’s antisemitic. The Anti-Defamation League…said [there were] about 20,000 tweets saying that Hitler was right. This is on the rise. And I think what I find particularly disturbing, Sandra, is that certain members of Congress are engaged in this anti-Israel, antisemitic behavior and language. And I think that has no place in the halls of Congress. We need to stand united by our strongest ally in the Middle East, and that’s Israel.”

