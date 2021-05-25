Dem Rep. Cicilline: I See ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism among Dems, We’re ‘Strongest Voices’ Condemning Rise in Violence

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said that he sees “no evidence whatsoever in the Democratic caucus or in the Democratic Party of antisemitism at all. In fact, the strongest voices that have condemned acts of antisemitism and this rise in antisemitic violence have been members of the Democratic caucus.”

Cicilline said that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) apologized for her past comments “almost immediately. But I see no evidence whatsoever in the Democratic caucus or in the Democratic Party of antisemitism at all. In fact, the strongest voices that have condemned acts of antisemitism and this rise in antisemitic violence have been members of the Democratic caucus. But everyone should be condemning it. This is unacceptable in America that American Jews face any kind of discrimination or violence or harassment. And we’re the party that’s speaking out against hate and division and bigotry and racism and antisemitism. We don’t get the same from our Republican colleagues, sadly, and Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most recent and I think most despicable examples of that and it should have been easy for the Republican leaders in the Congress to condemn what she said, to immediately call upon her to apologize, and they didn’t do any of that. Because she’s welcome in their caucus.”

