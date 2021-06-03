Fauci on How to Get China to Cooperate with COVID Origins Probe: ‘Don’t Be Accusatory’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci sounded off on the difficulty of uncovering the origins of COVID-19.

As more evidence points to a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China, and a potential cover-up, Fauci called on others to not be “accusatory” or point fingers at China for their part in the outbreak.

“You know, there are several reasons, Willie, why it’s difficult,” Fauci told MSNBC’s Willie Geist. “I think one of the things is that we need better access to all the information. I mean, it’s obviously in China’s interests to find out exactly what it is. And the ‘is’ of the natural theory would be to find that link. So, you have to keep looking for it.”

“I mean, obviously, you want openness and cooperation,” he continued. “One of the ways you can get it is don’t be accusatory. Try to get both a forensic, a scientific and an investigational approach. I think the accusatory part about it is only going to get them to pull back even more. We’ve got to do it in a combination of diplomacy, scientific forensic investigation and do it in a way of the people of good faith, not who want to blame, but people in good faith are really trying to find out what the origin is. And we’re seeing a lot of, you know — I don’t even want to describe it — a lot of pointing of fingers and things like that. Keep an open mind, and go after the truth.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent