Pelosi: My Greatest Accomplishment Is Obamacare — ‘Enabled Millions of People to Have Access to Quality, Affordable Care’

During a sit-down interview that aired Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed that her greatest accomplishment in the political realm is the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Pelosi touted the legislation signed into law during President Barack Obama’s time in the White House, saying it “enabled millions of people to have access to quality, affordable care.” According to Pelosi, the Affordable Care Act is a “pillar” along with Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said to Pelosi, “I know that your greatest accomplishment is your five incredible kids.”

“Yes,” Pelosi agreed.

“So, putting them aside just for a moment, what would you consider your greatest accomplishment over the age of 50?” Brzezinski asked.

“Well, I don’t think anything compares with the Affordable Care Act,” the California Democratic lawmaker replied. “That was because it enabled millions of people to have access to quality, affordable care, and again, for families and for the children. And not only 20 million more, but also families to have better benefits at lower costs, more accessible, more affordable. So, nothing compared to that.”

“I consider it a pillar — Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act,” she added.

