Dem Rep. Ritchie Torres: ‘Israel’s Held to a Double Standard’ and There’s ‘Undercurrent of Antisemitism’ in ‘Disproportionate Scrutiny’ of It

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) stated that “Israel’s held to a double standard and there is an undercurrent of antisemitism in the disproportionate scrutiny of Israel.” And that he’s concerned “that the hysterical demonization of Israel has set off a global wave of antisemitic violence and vitriol.”

Torres said, “You know, for me, the progressive position is the coexistence of a Jewish state and a Palestinian state, not the exclusion — existence of one to the exclusion of other. For me, there’s a difference between promoting peace and inciting hatred. And most of the words and ideas and memes that I’ve seen amplified on Twitter are aimed at inciting hatred for Israel rather than promoting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And my concern is that the hysterical demonization of Israel has set off a global wave of antisemitic violence and vitriol.”

He added, “It’s inexplicable to me Israel is held to a double standard. I ask people, ask yourself a simple question, if you and your neighbors were the target of 4,000 rockets what would you expect your government to do? Would you expect your government to do nothing? Now, having said that, once hostilities break out, it is critical for a third party like the United States to immediately intervene and negotiate a ceasefire and end the bloodshed. Because, as you said previously, there are no winners in war, right? Everyone loses amid the wretchedness of war. But I do feel like Israel’s held to a double standard and there is an undercurrent of antisemitism in the disproportionate scrutiny of Israel.”

