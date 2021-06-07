Blackburn: ‘Despicable’ Fauci Was Running a PR Campaign

Monday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci for working “in cahoots” with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg.

According to the Tennessee U.S. Senator, it appeared that Fauci was running a public relations campaign and not giving “accurate scientific information.”

“Well, what we do know is that definitely Dr. Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg were in cahoots on this,” she said. “And it certainly deserves a look and an investigation from Congress. What we also know is that Dr. Fauci was running a PR campaign. He was not giving the American people accurate scientific information. He was cherry-picking different facts to help him in a PR campaign. So maybe he should leave his post and go work for an ad agency to try to do PR campaigns.”

“But Maria, this is despicable,” Blackburn added. “Now, what we know from the Biden administration is they do not plan to hold [Anthony] Fauci to account for what he has done, and how he cherry-picked this information, and was on every different side of the issue, depending on how it fit his narrative at that time. And that is wrong this is — that has gotten so deep he cannot get out of it.”

