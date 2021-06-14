FNC’s Hilton: ‘This Is Surely the Death of Elitism, the Downfall of Our Corrupt Clueless Establishment’

Sunday, FNC’s Steve Hilton argued that has the country’s so-called elites forced policies and social norms upon people that were not necessarily rooted in “common sense,” the backlash may lead to the downfall of those elites.

Hilton also described the phenomenon as a “vindication” of populism.

Partial transcript as follows:

HILTON: That progressive ideology brought the collapse of the American family, kids without fathers, homes without stability, a catastrophe for everything from racial justice, to social mobility. What is this new world they’ve built? These elites who cruise for each crisis they create, to the next, and the next, and the next, without a shred of remorse or accountability. They engineered a big government takeover, power centralized, federalized, bureaucratized, and the out-of-control administrative state.

They handed their donors a big business takeover. Local economies, small businesses crushed, denuded, depleted. They cheered on a Big Tech takeover, privacy, free expression, healthy human interaction swept away by screens and apps and online addiction. Are we better off with any of this? Of course not. It was all just an illusion. There was no wise, all-knowing government using expertise and data and modern management to make our lives better. The giant corporations with their brands and strategies and nonstop virtue-signaling were no better than the corrupt robber barons just less honest about it. That digital consumer utopia, anything you want when you want it. It turned out to be an underpaid Amazon worker bossed about by a Jeff Bezos algorithm, telling her where and when she could go to the bathroom.

On and on it goes, elitist madness that no normal person ever asked for, let alone voted for, shoved down our throats. Critical race theory in our kids’ schools, wokeism in Corporate America, micromanaging our lives to match their obsessions. Look how they sneer at people who live in the countryside and love nature and work hard every day to protect it while they glide past the homeless in their dirty polluted Democrat-run cities, smugly enclosed in the sanctimonious bubble of their electric cars whose supply chain devastates natural habitats and indigenous communities around the world.

We are sick of you, all of you, highly educated idiots with endless credentials, but no common sense. This pandemic created and then mismanaged by the very scientists that were put on a pedestal must surely destroy any faith, any trust in the experts, the bureaucrats, the technocrats, the politicians, and the media who blindly empowered them. This is surely the death of elitism, the downfall of our corrupt clueless establishment and the ultimate vindication of populism. It is time for the people to take back power, time to make the world more human.