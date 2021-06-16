CNN’s Collins: I Appreciate Biden Apologizing to Me, But It’s ‘Completely Unnecessary’

During CNN’s coverage of the summit between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins stated that while she appreciates Biden apologizing to her for how he responded to her at his press conference, the apology “is completely unnecessary from the president. He did not have to apologize.”

After playing Biden’s apology, Collins stated, “So, Wolf, there he is, apologizing for the way he responded to my question. That is completely unnecessary from the president. He did not have to apologize. Though I do appreciate that he did there in front of the other reporters as he was about to get on Air Force One to go back to Washington. When I was asking him that question, Wolf, I was just doing my job, which is to question the president, regardless if they are a Democrat or a Republican, and asking the president a question does not mean it has a negative slant or a positive slant. It is simply a way to get into the president’s mindset of how he is viewing something, something as major as a meeting with a world leader who has interfered in U.S. elections, jailed his political opponents, dismissed human rights, as he did at a press conference here in Geneva just earlier today. And so, I do appreciate the president’s apology, but it is not necessary. Because, of course, it is just our job to ask the president questions. That’s the business that we are in. And of course, we just want to get answers so then people can find out what the president’s mindset is, why he makes the decisions that he makes, whether it’s foreign, domestic, or anything related to the presidency, Wolf.”

