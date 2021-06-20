Schiff: I’m Pressing AG Garland for Full Investigation of ‘Gross Abuses’ of Trump DOJ

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he was pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland for a full investigation into the “gross abuses” by former President Donald Trump of the Department of Justice.

Anchor John Dickerson asked, “The Department of Justice under the Trump administration subpoenaed your e-mail records. what’s the latest on that?”

Schiff said, “This is something I found out from Apple a month ago. That is one issue, I had to hear from Apple, and not the Justice Department, what had gone on in the last four years. The inspector general is doing an investigation. I talked with the attorney general about going beyond that. He needs to do a wholesale review of the last four years.”

He added, “What happened to our committee and the members of the press, that is just a sub-set. The direct intervention by the president and the attorney general, in specific criminal cases, implicating the president like that, of Roger Stone, one of his aides, whose sentence was reduced before he was pardoned, Michael Flynn, another presidential national security advisor whose case was made to completely go away, these are gross abuses of the independence of the Justice Department. We don’t know how far they run and our new attorney general has to find out.”

