Joy Behar Apologizes for Making ‘Inappropriate’ Gay Joke, Asks Viewers to ‘Scratch it’

Joy Behar apologized to her co-hosts and the audience Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” for making an “inappropriate” joke while discussing Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Behar said, “I know he’s the first active NFL player to come out as gay. It’s 2021. Is this such a big deal?”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Listen, the NFL has been around for 100 years. Surely this is not the first gay player. It’s the first one who identifies as such. You know I have the sports knowledge of a brussel sprout. I think it’s a huge deal. I know locker rooms are toxic.”

She added, “I think it’s about representation, about being seen, about being accepted. It sends a strong message to LGBTQ youth who are so vulnerable to being bullied and have a high suicide rate. I applaud him. I’m happy. I might even watch a football game every now and then. Who does he play for again? It’s not the Dolphins, right?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Las Vegas, The Las Vegas Raiders.”

Behar joked, “You know Ana, after they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “I echo everything everyone said. I think it’s fantastic he’s coming out. Fantastic he’s comfortable doing it. I hope it’s a step forward.”

Behar said, “I just long for the days you could just be gay in the world, and it doesn’t become a big deal. By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television, scratch it — make believe I never said it.”

