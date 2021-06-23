Behar Blames Trump for Rising Crime Rates — He Spent ‘Four Years Normalizing Crime’

Joy Behar told her co-host Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump was somewhat responsible for the recent crime rate spikes across America because he spent “four years normalizing crime.”

Behar said, “Well, you know, I’m old enough to remember many decades where crime spiked. I was afraid to, you know, go out at night. You know, you were scared you were going to be mugged in New York City. And then I have another statistic here that’s interesting because from 1993 to 2019 — and that is a period that I was not scared to go out —crime steadily decreased in the United States. Every president since Clinton inherited basically a declining crime rate, and then it continued to decline until Trump came along.”

She added, “Trump resided over the greatest crime rise in modern American history. The murder rate shot up 26%, and mass shootings spiked. Hate crimes spiked more than 20% during his presidency. Now I don’t want to lay the whole thing at his feet, but he did create four years normalizing crime. They consider themselves the law and order party, but all I see is more crime coming out of that administration where he seemed to let everybody off the hook. So I think it should be considered certainly in this discussion.”

