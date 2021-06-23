Graham: ‘The Democratic Party Is Pro-Illegal Immigration’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that the “Democratic Party is pro-illegal immigration.”

According to Graham, with Democrats being “anti-cop” and in favor of an open border, “they’re basically rolling out a welcome mat for illegal immigrants.”

“[T]he Democratic Party is pro-illegal immigration,” Graham declared. “What happened at the border between January and June? A 160% increase in illegal crossings because the Biden administration wiped out all the Trump policies that were working. They’re basically rolling out a welcome mat for illegal immigrants to come by the hundreds of thousands on crime. The modern Democratic Party is anti-cop. There’s no other way to say it.”

“The liberal left is the energy of the Democratic Party on policing and immigration, and Joe Biden is refusing to stand up to the left,” he continued. “And he’s in denial about what the problems at the border really are. It’s got nothing to do with the conditions in Central America. The Biden administration has gone to an open border policy. They changed all the Trump policies about remain in Mexico. And when it comes to crime, they’re declaring war on the cop and the prosecutor.”

