Watch Live: Virginia Conservatives Sound the Alarm on Democrat Gerrymandering Scheme Ahead of Vote

Conservatives in Warren County, Virginia, hold a town hall to warn about Democrats’ intent to gerrymander the state with a vote Tuesday to redistrict Virginia ahead of the 2026 midterms on Monday, April 20.

Virginia Democrats want to redraw the commonwealth’s political maps to turn a state won by Kamala Harris by only five points in 2024 into a 10-1 Democrat-to-Republican stronghold through gerrymandering.

New Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger ran as a moderate Democrat but has governed like an extreme leftist since winning her election, gutting state law enforcement cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), increasing politicians’ salaries, and supporting extreme gun control restrictions on 2nd Amendment rights, leading to her having the worst favorability rating of any governor in the 21st century at this point in her term.