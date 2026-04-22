Mark Kelly: Trump, Hegseth ‘Flailing’ — They Do Not Know What to Do in Iran

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Se. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) claimed President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are “failing” with their strategy in Iran.

On the removal of Navy Secretary John Phelan, Kelly said, “We’ve expanded an extraordinary number of munitions, Tomahawk cruise missiles, SM-3s, other things. So we’ve got a problem, and it’s up to the Secretary of the Navy to make sure the Navy is trained and equipped adequately, you know, for threats against our country. You know, whether it’s, you know, there in the Centcom or in the Western Pacific with regards to China. So this is bad timing. I’m pretty sure I know why this happened. We have a secretary of defense who was ill-equipped for this job, the most unqualified secretary of defense ever.”

He added, “It’s chaos. It’s not surprising. You know, firing Randy George, who was the chief of staff of the Army. He was one of the most professional, qualified members of the armed forces in a time when we’re at war, when this administration has even suggested that we would put troops on the ground in Iran, not the time to get rid of the chief of staff of the army, the leading uniformed member of our biggest fighting force. It makes absolutely no sense. Hey, these guys are flailing, you know, from the top down, the president, the secretary of defense, they do not know what to do. And that’s what happens when you have a president that gets us in a conflict without any kind of strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline, with no exit strategy.”

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