Talarico: Trump’s Iran Operation ‘Has Been a Foreign Policy Blunder of Epic Proportions’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Texas U.S. Senate candidate State Rep. James Talarico (D) said President Donald Trump’s military operation in Iran “has been a foreign policy blunder of epic proportions.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “So even if those taxes were to be suspended, the odds are that prices are going to stay high if the Strait of Hormuz remains essentially closed, or even if it were to reopen tomorrow, it would take months and months probably for the fuel supply to stabilize. Is there a long-term plan that you might have beyond the short-term relief of a suspension of the gas tax?

Talarico said, “Yeah, and I acknowledged when I rolled out this plan that this is just the beginning, we have to do so much more to lower costs for people. And you’re absolutely right, the only long-term way to lower gas prices is to end this disastrous war in the Middle East that no one was asking for. I mean, this has been a foreign policy blunder of epic proportions. And the only way we’re going to get gas prices down for working people is to finally end this war, and ensure that our foreign policy has some sanity in it.”

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