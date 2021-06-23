Kennedy: ‘Why Has Chicago Become the World’s Largest Outdoor Shooting Range?’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to a speech given earlier in the day by President Joe Biden on gun violence.

Kennedy told host Sean Hannity the speech was confusing, and he questioned the focus on guns over crime and policing from the Democratic Party and the Biden administration.

“Well, Sean, I listened to the president’s press conference today, and there were times when I was confused,” he said. “Let me speak to the substance, though. I don’t hate anyone, but whoever is advising the president on crime, and I don’t know who it is, but whoever it is — his Secret Service name ought to be ‘butthead.’ I mean, why has Chicago become the world’s largest outdoor shooting range? Why is it safer to walk down the streets of Mogadishu than New York City? Crime is not up, as the president seemed to indicate today, because of inadequate background checks. Crime is up because many, not all, but many members of the president’s own party believe in defunding the police.”

“They ran on it,” Kennedy continued. “And in many cities, they’ve done it. Crime is up because many members of the president’s own party want to turn cops into social workers. Crime is up because many members of the president’s own party think all cops are racists, including apparently the African American police officers. Crime is up because many members of the president’s own party think that when a cop shoots a criminal, it’s always the cop’s fault. But when a criminal shoots a cop, it is always the gun’s fault.”

