Carlson: Media Have Taken ‘a Quick Break from Ginning up Hysteria About Russian Spies to Sell Vaccines to Their Viewers’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson sounded off on the pro-vaccine stance the media and other so-called experts have taken without acknowledging the potential risks to certain people.

Carlson said it was especially true regarding the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), which has gotten so many things wrong throughout the pandemic.

CARLSON: First tonight, since the beginning of the pandemic, key pieces of medical guidance from the World Health Organization have proven to be disastrously false — false enough to cost lives. It was the W.H.O. you will remember that told us that COVID could not be transmitted between people even as the virus was spreading here to the United States.

It was the W.H.O. that worked in stealth with the Chinese government to obscure the source of the outbreak at the very beginning and then hide its origins from the world.

We’re not attacking the World Health Organization. Those are statements of fact. You’d think they would be disqualifying, but just the opposite has proven to be true.

For more than a year, the tech monopolies of Silicon Valley have used the World Health Organization’s official statements to determine what American news consumers are allowed to know and what they should be prohibited from knowing about COVID.

Facebook even announced a formal partnership with the W.H.O., quote “To bring up to date and accurate information to billions of people.” So, that partnership between a China-controlled NGO, the World Health Organization and the China beholden tech platforms in this country continued smoothly until just a few days ago. That’s when the bureaucrats at the World Health Organization published new vaccine guidance.

Here’s what it says: children should not take the coronavirus vaccine. Why? Because the drugs are too dangerous. There’s not nearly enough data to understand their long-term effects or to show that the benefits of the drugs are worth the risks they bring.

This is terrible news, of course, for the pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma has been planning to test the vaccine on six-month-olds. It’s deeply embarrassing for much of the American news media, which have taken a quick break from ginning up hysteria about Russian spies to sell vaccines to their viewers, which they have been assiduously doing in case you haven’t noticed.

And above all, it is a shocking repudiation of the American health establishment, which has been relentlessly pushing universal vaccination including for children.

Here for example is Biden’s top coronavirus adviser, Zeke Emanuel telling us that young people should be required to get the shot. Watch.

DR. ZEKE EMANUEL, AMERICAN ONCOLOGIST, BIOETHICIST AND SENIOR FELLOW AT THE CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: There are clearly places where you’re congregating people that we should have mandates. Students in universities, my university, for example. Faculty and staff, healthcare facilities. Every healthcare worker ought to be vaccinated.

I shouldn’t have to worry, has my doctor been vaccinated? Has that nurse been vaccinated? And I think employers ought to take this very seriously and consider mandating and requiring their workers to get vaccinated especially if they’re going to come back to the office.

CARLSON: Wait a second, Zeke Emanuel, if you’ve been vaccinated why would you worry about whether the people around you have been vaccinated if the vaccines were? Kind of an obvious question no one has ever asked it. Someone should.

But they may not have a chance because the World Health Organization’s latest finding that vaccines are not safe for children changes the conversation completely and it threatens everything that reckless creeps like Zeke Emanuel and the pharmaceutical industry have been working for. More vaccines, no matter what the human cost, that is their position.

In the end, the forces of recklessness, however, appear to have more power even in the World Health Organization. Here’s how we know.

In a remarkable about face, Silicon Valley has decided the W.H.O. is in fact not reliable, it’s a disseminator of disinformation. Facebook has just censored a woman called Michelle Coriaty-Herbst for sharing the W.H.O.’s bulletins on vaccines word for word. She just posted it, Facebook deleted it, quote, “Your comment goes against our community standards on SPAM,” Facebook wrote.

So, this is Silicon Valley’s new policy — everything about vaccines is good. Period. And you are not allowed to suggest otherwise, no matter what data you might have, no matter what health organization tells you.

An epidemiologist PhD called Tracey Hoeg learned this recently. She posted slides from the CDC’s own website, right from the website, showing that rates of myocarditis — that’s a potentially fatal heart inflammation — are extremely high in young people who have taken the vaccine. That’s not in dispute anymore by the way. The CDC’s preliminary investigation has just confirmed that there is in fact a link between the vaccine and myocarditis.

As Hoeg put it, “We are standing on shaky ground if we say the risk to otherwise healthy kids from COVID-19 is higher than it is from the vaccine.” She wrote that on Twitter, it’s true. It’s been confirmed by the CDC and Twitter censored her. Why? It makes you wonder, why is that the one forbidden thing?

And while we’re at it, what are the risks from vaccines? All medicines come with risk. What’s the risk from the vaccines? What’s the real answer? We should know.

Well, two medical school professors, Joseph Ladapo from UCLA and Harvey Risch from Yale recently tried to find out. They outlined what they found in “The Wall Street Journal.” They discovered that the VAERS system, that’s the biggest database of self-reported vaccine harm that we have in this country isn’t simply showing elevated rates of myocarditis, though those are vastly elevated, it is also showing much higher rates of other very serious complications — low platelets for example, deep vein thrombosis and death, many deaths.

The implication they concluded, quote, “Is that the risks of a COVID-19 vaccine may outweigh the benefits for certain low-risk populations such as children, young adults, and people who have recovered from COVID-19,” end quote. That’s what the data show, clearly.

But instead of listening to the science, many schools and countless employers are mandating that everyone take the shot, even people who have already had COVID and recovered. People who do not need the shot. Why are they doing this? It’s lunacy.

Well, presumably because people like Tony Fauci told them that these vaccines are more effective than natural immunity. Is that true? No, it is not true. There are no data to support that claim, but Tony Fauci says it anyway.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: We know that re-infections with a homologous strain namely the same strain as the initial infection remain rare. They occur, but they are rare.

Vaccination in people previously infected significantly boost the immune response and likely, as I’m going to show you in a moment, providing better protection against certain variants, and then the issue of vaccines actually at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2 can do better than nature.

CARLSON: College students are being forced, young adults in the prime of their lives are being forced to take the vaccine because Tony Fauci said that, even though they don’t need it, and in some cases don’t want it.

So what will the effects on them be? Well, judging by the VAERS reporting system, we can be certain that some will be harmed. Beyond that, we can’t be sure. And as it turns out, we aren’t even sure what effects this vaccine has on the elderly. Now, that’s the one group we were told from day one should take the vaccine as quickly as possible and most of us, everyone on this show for certain, believe that.

But new numbers are coming in. The Norwegian Medicines Agency, for example, has found that the vaccine may increase the risk of death in the elderly as well. The Norwegian study conducted a study of a hundred nursing home residents who died after receiving Pfizer’s corona shot. They found that at least 10 of those deaths were quote, “likely caused by the vaccine.” Ten percent. And of those in 26 other cases, they believe they were possibly caused by the vaccine.

So, what explains those numbers? This appears to be happening, why is it happening?