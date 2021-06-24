Cuellar: Kamala Harris ‘Not Going to Get a True Picture’ by Visiting El Paso — Lower Rio Grande the ‘Epicenter’

During a Thursday interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris’ recently announced trip to the United States’ border with Mexico.

Harris is expected to visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday, which will be her first trip to the border since being appointed by President Joe Biden over 90 days ago to lead the administration’s response to the border crisis.

According to Cuellar, Harris is “not going to get a true picture” of the border crisis in El Paso. He urged her to instead visit the lower Rio Grande because it is the “epicenter.”

“You know, first of all, I’m glad she is going down to the border because that is part of her job portfolio, number one.,” Cuellar stated. “Number two, yes, the epicenter is down there in lower Rio Grande, the lower part of my district down there. If you look at the numbers that are down there compared to El Paso, you are not going to get a true picture of what’s happening. You go to the Donna facility. You go to Roma, Texas, and the McAllen area, so you can get an idea. That’s how you can get an idea of what is happening down at the border. It is a first step.

