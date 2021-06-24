Scalise: It’s Like Dems Are ‘Trying to Cover up for China’ on COVID Origins, Hard to Get Answers if They Don’t Subpoena People

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) criticized House Democrats for not having hearings on the origins of COVID-19 and stated that “it’s hard to get those answers” if the Democrats won’t hold hearings because, without subpoena powers, officials don’t show up for hearings Republicans hold.

Scalise said, “[N]ot a single hearing by Speaker Pelosi in the House on this. It’s like they’re trying to cover up for China instead of getting basic answers that we all ought to want to find the truth about.”

He added, “We should be trying to get the answers to this. We are trying to get those answers. And if they don’t allow hearings, it’s hard to get those answers. Because those officials don’t come in. That’s why we’re going to be having our own hearing next week and we’ve called a lot of witnesses to come forward, good, respected scientific and medical experts that hopefully can shed more light on this. But frankly, Speaker Pelosi, they have the subpoena powers. They should be bringing everybody in who had communication with those scientists at the Wuhan lab. Because China’s surely not being forthright. The Communist Party there is hiding evidence, maybe has destroyed evidence.”

