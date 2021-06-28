Sanders: ‘We’re Operating Under’ Premise That ‘Now Is Precisely the Time to Borrow’ for Infrastructure Projects

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that while he’s “assuming” that provisions in the budget reconciliation package will be paid for with tax increases, “now is precisely the time to borrow and invest in one-time infrastructure projects. So, that is kind of the premise that we’re operating under.”

Sanders said, “[A]s of now, we are assuming that we’re going to pay for all of the new programs, paid family and medical leave, child care, housing, all of the ongoing programs, by demanding that the wealthiest people and largest corporations start paying their fair share of taxes. But let me tell you, Chris, what I think most economists would agree with, and that is, at a time when we have record-breaking low interest rates, now is precisely the time to borrow and invest in one-time infrastructure projects. So, that is kind of the premise that we’re operating under.”

