Schiff: Trump Rhetoric Is ‘Dangerous’– ‘Perfectly Fine’ with Endangering Lives

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, declared Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that former President Donald Trump was “dangerous.”

Schiff argued it was because Trump is perfectly fine with endangering the life of the Capitol Police officer who allegedly shot Ashli Babbit on January 6.

Burnett said, “So I just played a moment ago. I don’t know if you heard it as you were hooking up, congressman, but what the former president said today about Ashli Babbitt. Obviously, what he says about the guns is incorrect, but this is not new. He keeps talking about this even within the last week. This has become a rallying cry for him. here he is again from today and again from his rally just a few days ago on Saturday.”

In a video, Trump said, “There were no guns in the Capitol except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbit, and nobody knows who that man is. Why isn’t that person being opened up, and why isn’t that being studied? They have already written it off. They said that case is closed …You know, if that were on the other side, the person that did the shooting would be strung up and hung. Okay? There was no reason for it. Who shot Ashli Babbitt? It’s got to be released.”

Burnett said, “This is after Republican Congressman Paul Gosar claimed she was executed. How dangerous is talk like this, congressman?”

Schiff said, “It’s very dangerous and specifically dangerous when the president is trying to reveal the identity of a police officer that he knows he may put their life in jeopardy if that person’s identity becomes public. So it’s very serious, you know, as well as just sort of fanning this right-wing talking point. But that’s what Donald Trump does. The last thing he wants to talk about is his own culpability in all of this. The last thing he wants to talk about is the big lie that he put out about the election and continues to put out. This is both a good distraction. It’s a way of endearing himself once again to the right-wing base. But if he does that in the process and endangers this person’s life, he’s perfectly fine with that.”

