CBS’s Wax Admits Press ‘Collectively’ Failed in Michael Avenatti Coverage — ‘Maybe We Went About Covering Him the Wrong Way’

Friday, CBS News correspondent Jamie Wax admitted the press failed in its coverage of disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his attempt to extort more than $20 million from Nike.

After CBS News ran the report about Avenatti and noted he faces other potential charges, CBS “This Morning” host Tony Dokoupil said the attorney had “big financial problems” and “went about getting it the wrong way.”

“He had some very big financial problems,” Dokoupil said in response to the report. “He had a big win in a lawsuit that then was reversed, and so maybe he needed some money and went about it getting it the wrong way.”

Wax replied, “And maybe we went about covering him the wrong way, in a way.”

“I wouldn’t say ‘we,'” Dokoupil responded. “I wouldn’t say ‘we.’”

“The press, collectively,” Wax said with laughter.

“It’s a big tent,” Dokoupil added.

Wax agreed, saying, “Yes, it is.”

Before his legal trouble, left-wing media outlets rushed Avenatti out on their networks over 100 times in a two-month period. The lawyer also was seen partying with some of CNN’s biggest personalities.

