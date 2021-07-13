Durbin: For the People Act Helps Create ‘Higher Standards’ to Stop Ineligible Voters from Voting

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) argued that if you want “to have higher standards for people to make sure that the ineligible folks don’t vote” while making it easier for eligible voters to vote, you should support the For the People Act.

Durbin responded to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) pointing to the strictness of voting laws in New York and Delaware by saying, “I’d say to Joni, in all fairness, if you feel that we ought to have higher standards for people to make sure that the ineligible folks don’t vote, but make it easier for the eligible folks to vote, you ought to support this For the People Act. Because we’re establishing those national standards. Every Republican, including her, voted against it. So, if you want to go to a higher standard and apply it to everybody, red states and blue alike, you would certainly have supported that legislation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett