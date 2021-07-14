Purdue University President Daniels: Unvaccinated Students ‘Will Need to Make Their Own Arrangements’ to Stay Out of Class

In a Wednesday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, formerly the governor of Indiana, shared that unvaccinated students at the school “will need to make their own arrangements” to stay out of class.

Although Purdue will not require students to get the vaccine, Daniels emphasized that “no special arrangements will be made” for the students who choose not to get it. He added those students would be required to “stay away from infecting others.”

“Certainly here at Purdue University, we are promoting the vaccine and encouraging it and enabling it everywhere we can,” Daniels advised.

The former Republican governor of Indiana added, “[T]hose who choose not to be vaccinated will need to make their own arrangements as they would in any other year with any other disease to, first of all, stay out of class, stay away from infecting others, and they’ll have to do their best to keep up with their studies. No special arrangements will be made for them. There may be other things. We’ve not settled on them yet. You know, let me make this point, last year, life was difficult if you wanted to keep an operation like ours going, but it was pretty straightforward. We did everything we could think of that might help control the virus. This year while things are much better, they are more complicated, and it leads to tough judgment calls like you just asked about.”

