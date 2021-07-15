McConnell Rips ‘Wildly Inappropriate’ Dem Spending Bill — ‘Totally Out of Bounds’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed the Democrats’ recently introduced massive $3.5 trillion spending bill.

McConnell called the bill “wildly inappropriate for the country,” describing it as “a left-wing dream of Bernie Sanders fulfilled.”

“With regard to this deal they announced yesterday it is a wild spending, taxing spree completely inappropriate for the country, which is already suffering from dramatic inflation right in line with what it was 40 years ago based on what they’ve already done on a single party-line vote earlier this year,” McConnell advised. “This is wildly inappropriate for the country — totally out of bounds for what ought to be done, and that’s why it will generate zero Republican support. And hopefully, there will be a few brave Democrats who understand that running the country into the ground both with taxing and debt is not a good idea.”

“[I]t is an introduction of socialism into America done on a one-party basis in a Congress that is virtually tied,” he added. “You know, the Senate is 50/50, the House has a couple of seat Democratic majority. They didn’t get a mandate to do this stuff. They aren’t going to have any Republicans help them do this stuff. This is a left-wing dream of Bernie Sanders fulfilled. They hope, on a very narrow vote with no room to spare, [to] jam this down the throats of the American people.”

McConnell went on to call on the Democrats’ spending and taxing spree “to stop now.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent