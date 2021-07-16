TX Gov. Abbott on Matthew McConaughey Rumors: ‘No Doubt’ He’s a Good Guy But He’s Never Taken a Position on Politics

Friday on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) addressed the possibility of actor Matthew McConaughey running against him.

McConaughey has reportedly made “calls to influential people” as he weighs a gubernatorial run.

Abbott praised McConaughey, saying there is “no doubt” he is a good guy, but he told host Hugh Hewitt the actor has never had to take a position on politics. He warned McConaughey could lose some friends and popularity in Hollywood if he came out with conservative beliefs.

“[W]e’ve known each other, [Matthew] and me, for a long time now,” Abbott stated. “Interestingly, we both grew up in Longview, Texas. We both went to the University of Texas. We were actually both members of the same fraternity at the University of Texas, and we would hang out together at some University of Texas football games. And his wife was a frequent visitor with my wife, and they’re friends, and so yes, we do know him. And listen, there’s no doubt that he’s a good guy. He’s a great guy. He’s very engaging, but there is similarly no doubt that he’s never taken a position on politics. And as people who really know what politics is all about, once you start taking positions, your popularity as some Hollywood hero begins to wane, and people pigeonhole you in one category or another.”

“[W]e’ll just have to wait and see if he starts taking positions. Is he for abortion, or is he pro-life like I am? Is he really going to step up and do something about the most pressing issue in the state of Texas, and that is actually secure the border like what I’m doing? Is he going to support the effort like what I have done to defund cities that defund the police? All kinds of things where you’ve got to take some hard positions where … you will win some friends, and you’ll also win some enemies along the way.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent