Fire Burns Down Almost Entire Warsaw Shopping Center with 1,400 Outlets

WARSAW, MASOVIAN VOIVODESHIP, POLAND - 2024/05/12: Black smoke seen in the sky above the b
Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Breitbart London

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a vast shopping center housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland’s capital.

The fire brigade said more than 80% of The Marywilska 44 shopping complex was on fire, and 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists, were carrying out rescue operations.

A police spokesperson told the news agency PAP there were no injuries reported. Authorities also sent a text message warning Warsaw residents about the fire and telling them to stay home with the windows closed.

WARSAW, MASOVIAN VOIVODESHIP, POLAND - 2024/05/12: Black smoke seen in the sky above the burning Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw. A massive fire broke out at the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw's Biaoleka district. According to the State Fire Service, there are 50 fire brigades on site, with a total of nearly 300 firefighters working there, including from the chemical unit. Water is drawn from a nearby canal to extinguish the fire. About 1400 shops are completely burnt down so far. Residents of Warsaw and the surrounding area received a government security center alert, urging them to stay at home and close their windows. (Photo by Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WARSAW, MASOVIAN VOIVODESHIP, POLAND – 2024/05/12: Black smoke seen in the sky above the burning Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw. A massive fire broke out at the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw’s Biaoleka district. According to the State Fire Service, there are 50 fire brigades on site, with a total of nearly 300 firefighters working there, including from the chemical unit. Water is drawn from a nearby canal to extinguish the fire. About 1400 shops are completely burnt down so far. Residents of Warsaw and the surrounding area received a government security center alert, urging them to stay at home and close their windows. (Photo by Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Footage aired by private broadcaster TVN24 showed thick black smoke rising over the area.

Mirbud, an industrial construction company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, owns the shopping center.

Shopping centers and large shops are usually closed on Sunday due to a ban on trade imposed by the previous government which had close ties to the Catholic church, viewing it as a day of worship. Such outlets are exempt from the ban only about half a dozen Sundays a year, to allow people to shop ahead of Christmas, Easter and other events.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.