Biden: ‘Ridiculous’ to Say You Need Assault Weapon That Can Fire ’20, 30, 40, 50, 120 Shots from that Weapon’

Biden stated, “I’m the only guy that ever got passed legislation, when I was a senator, to make sure we eliminated assault weapons. The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9-millimeter pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things, but I’m not likely to get that done in the near term.”

