Fmr WH Doc GOP Rep. Jackson: Biden Will Resign or Face 25th Amendment — ‘Nat’l Security Issue’

Something's SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden - and it's only going to get WORSE! It's past the point of embarrassment. He's lost. He's confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results! pic.twitter.com/Pk5Pq2V5Um

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX), formerly the White House physician, said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that he believes President Joe Biden will be forced to resign or be removed with the 25th Amendment.

Jackson, who was the medical doctor for both Presidents Obama and Trump, said of Biden, “something’s going on here.”

He continued, “I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now. And I’m at the point right now where, you know, I went from, you know, telling people, we should be concerned about what might potentially be going on, to now saying, hey, what is happening right now?”

Jackson added, “Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people? There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know, I think that he’s either gonna, he’s either gonna resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues, or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now. There’s some serious stuff going on right now.”

He concluded, “This is a national security issue at this point.”

