Kennedy: Biden Halting Border Wall Construction ‘a Crime Against Nature and Intelligence’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to President Joe Biden’s plan to spend $2 billion to halt border wall construction.

Kennedy criticized the plan as “an obscene waste of taxpayer money.” He argued it is a “crime against nature and intelligence” because border walls effectively protect a country’s border.

“I don’t think the Biden administration has ever told the truth about the border,” Kennedy stated. “I read the article about President Biden’s decision to pay the contractors $2 billion not to build a wall, not to finish the wall, and here is my conclusion about that: What do you call a genius in President Biden’s Homeland Security Department? A visitor.”

He continued, “What he’s doing is a crime against nature and intelligence, for two reasons. Number one, it’s an obscene waste of taxpayer money. Senate Republicans are scrambling right now to pass an infrastructure bill that’s paid for. We could use this $2 billion that he is wasting. That would overlay about 1,600 miles of four-lane highways. Number two, border walls, in terms of border security, are a fat guy layup. There’s a reason that Saudi Arabia has a 500-mile border wall with Iraq.”

“There’s a reason that Israel has a 400-mile border wall in its country,” Kennedy added. “There’s a reason that there’s a border wall between North and South Korea. There’s a reason that France has a border wall and Bulgaria. Border walls work, and we’ve had a border wall for 30 years in America. Every president since then has supported it, including President Obama and President Clinton, except President Biden. I think the conclusion is almost inescapable, folks, that President Biden believes in open borders.”

