Ted Cruz: 2022, 2024 Elections the ‘Answer’ to Angry, America-Hating Voices

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) acknowledged an “anti-American” tone from Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO), Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

According to the Texas Republican lawmaker, the best opportunity to counter it will come in the 2022 midterm elections and in the 2024 presidential election.

“Well, you know, unfortunately, some politicians like a Cori Bush or Maxine Waters or an AOC or Tlaib or an Omar, they’re in such overwhelmingly Democratic districts that they keep getting reelected,” Cruz said. “And the Democratic voters don’t care no matter how radical, no matter how extreme, in the case of the number of the squad members, no matter how anti-Semitic they are, no matter how anti-American they are, they keep getting re-elected.”

“They don’t have any check on them directly. But I’ll tell you who does have a check, which is the American people on the rest of Congress,” he continued. “And I think the answer is as you see these angry, America-hating voices, as you see these radical leftists that are driving the Democratic Party, I believe in ’22 we’re going to see a fantastic election.”

“I think the American voters are going to say, listen, when I voted for Joe Biden for the folks who did for Joe Biden, he was supposed to be this centrist, genial fellow Uncle Joe, nothing to see here,” he added. “They didn’t vote for this guy to hand the country over to the radicals. And that’s what he’s done. This administration has been breathtakingly radical, and the check on that is the voters in November. And I think we’re going to see a fantastic election in November ’22, and I think we’ll see an even better election in November ’24.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor