Granholm: China Doesn’t ‘Want to Be Shamed’ on Climate

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm responded to concerns on whether China will meet its climate goals by stating that the U.S. and its allies need to ensure there is pressure on China and that China doesn’t “want to be shamed.”

Granholm said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:50] “[T]he whole world is surrounding this. I mean, every country that has signed onto the agreement to get to net-zero carbon pollution by 2050, we’re all surrounding, and China, they want to be seen as a leader. They don’t want to be shamed. But we also need to take action to make sure that we get those jobs and those products done here. So, it has to be two-part. We have to get our allies and us to lead and to make sure that China is pressured every step of the way to follow what everybody else is doing. That’s the same with India. And we have to — we can’t lead if we’re not doing what we say we need to do. So, we have to do both.”

