Granholm: We Have to ‘Go After’ Methane from Natural Gas and Must ‘Pressure’ Russia to Do Same

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm responded to a question on the Biden administration blocking the Keystone XL Pipeline and increasing regulations on domestic energy production while lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline by stating that the U.S. has to “go after” methane emissions and “pressure” Russia to do likewise.

Granholm stated, [relevan remarks begin around 5:00] “Well, first of all, we need to cut methane emissions ourselves. Because we have the second dirtiest gas that we produce in this country. So, we need to take care of what we’re doing. But we also don’t want to promote other countries who also have dirty gas. So, we have a whole methane initiative. This is one of the things that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that was out today really focused on. Because methane, which comes from natural gas, is 80 times more powerful than carbon emissions. So, we’ve got to go after that and go after it hard. And we have to pressure, for example, Russia to do the exact same thing. They know that everybody’s looking at them. There’s all this imagery which shows where these hot spots of methane emissions are. The United States, we’ve got our own problem, but so does Russia, and we need to pressure both.”

