Dem Rep. Allred: GOP Using ‘Same Language’ as El Paso Shooter by Tying COVID to Border, COVID ‘An American Problem That We Can Beat’

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) responded to Republicans bringing up the coronavirus implications of border security by saying the El Paso shooter used “the same language that we’re seeing in some of these ads, and we see some so-called leaders using right now.” And that coronavirus is “an American problem that we can beat.”

Co-host Victor Blackwell asked, “Let me ask you about these ads we’re seeing from some Republicans, namely, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, running digital ads tying the pandemic to the border. … ‘The CDC & Joe Biden are telling Americans to MASK UP but are letting THOUSANDS of COVID-19 positive illegal immigrants into our country!’ It leads to a fundraising page. The U.S. is doing just fine spreading COVID regardless of people coming into the country. What’s your reaction, your view of this type of fundraising and tying it to the border?”

Allred responded, “I wish some of these leaders would work as hard on trying to help their folks understand the benefits of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask as they do on demonizing. Because we’ve seen the results of this in Texas. We had a shooter actually from my area here in north Texas drive all the way out to El Paso and conduct the worst mass shooting and worst attack on the Latino community in American history, not long ago, using the same language that we’re seeing in some of these ads, and we see some so-called leaders using right now. They should be doing the responsible thing, which is to say that this is an American problem that we can beat. We have a free and effective vaccine that is available to you at your local corner grocery store or your pharmacy. You can go get it right now, you can protect yourself and your family. Put your energy into that. That’s good for business. That’s good for our economy. That’s good for our country. Let’s do this as Americans. This is an American challenge that we can beat. I don’t understand this effort to try and use this as a political wedge issue. We’re in a pandemic, grow up.”

