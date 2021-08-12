Noem Rips Fauci ‘Hypocrisy’ over Sturgis Rally — ‘He Has Discredited His Entire Profession’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) reacted to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci criticizing those in attendance for the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, SD, as the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Noem pointed out Fauci’s “hypocrisy” in going after Republican governors while not speaking out against former President Barack Obama’s birthday party, the handling of the virus at the border, or other events. She added that the disease expert has become “political” and thus “discredited his entire profession” with the positions he has taken regarding the pandemic.

“It’s shocking to me that he continues to pick on Republican governors, people who love their freedoms, and he ignores what’s happening at the border,” Noem stated. “I didn’t hear him criticize President Obama for having a party for his birthday. I didn’t hear him go after the other concerts that have been happening in this country or the complete ignoring of our federal laws by this open border policy that President Biden has embraced.”

She continued, “Dr. Fauci has become political, and I think it’s unfortunate because there’s going to be a point in time again here where we really need our public health officials and know we can trust them. And he has discredited his entire profession by the positions that he’s taken during this pandemic.”

