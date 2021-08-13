Sharpton: Texas Republicans Playing ‘Role that Many Segregationists Played in the 60s’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on “Deadline” that Republicans in the Texas Senate and the House we’re “beginning to play the role that many segregationists played in the ’60s” by attempting to pass voting legislation in a special session.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Republicans in Texas are ramping up the fight to enact those voter suppression laws there. The sergeant at arms went door-to-door to attempt to serve warrants at homes to achieve a quorum to pass the bill. No arrests were made, and they are unlikely to have the quorum need to pass the bill this weekend.”

She asked, “Rev, I know you call these folks in the trenches with you, fighting for voter rights legislation, but the truth is their strategy is still working.”

Sharpton said, “Their strategy is definitely working. They’re keeping the House and the Senate in Texas from reaching a quorum even though the Senate after the filibuster went ahead … They’re keeping the limelight and spotlight on the issue. It is working because now we’re seeing even in Washington, there are serious discussions about coming back, dealing with voting rights when the recess is over. Certainly, as we escalate with the big national march on August 28, all of this will continue to keep this in the national eyes of the public and say why are we dealing with restrictive voting laws?”

He added, “So I think that the Texas Democrats and others are doing what is right. I think that the Republicans that are in the Senate and the House in Texas are beginning to play the role that many segregationists played in the ’60s. They have become so insensitive and so emotional about trying to move the restrictions that they’re losing touch with where public sentiment is.”

